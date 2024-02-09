2024 NFL Draft: Full four-round mock draft with trades
Let's put together our biggest mock draft yet!
69. Carolina Panthers (via LAC) - Devontez Walker, WR, North Carolina
The Carolina Panthers add Devontez Walker from North Carolina at the top of the third round in their continued efforts to fix the offense for 2024 and beyond.
70. New York Giants - Kiran Amegadjie, OT, Yale
71. Arizona Cardinals - Roman Wilson, WR, Michigan
72. Carolina Panthers (via LAC) - Ben Sinnott, TE, Kansas State
73. Detroit Lions - Calen Bullock, S, USC
74. Atlanta Falcons - Cedric Gray, LB, North Carolina
75. Chicago Bears - Caelen Carson, CB, Wake Forest
76. Seattle Seahawks - Cole Bishop, S, Utah
77. Las Vegas Raiders - Spencer Rattler, QB, South Carolina
78. Seattle Seahawks - Adisa Isasc, EDGE, Penn State
79. Jacksonville Jaguars - Johnny Wilson, WR, Florida State
80. Cincinnati Bengals - DJ James, CB, Auburn
81. Denver Broncos - Michael Pratt, QB, Tulane
82. Indianapolis Colts - Javon Bullard, S, Georgia
83. Los Angeles Rams - Max Melton, CB, Rutgers
84. Pittsburgh Steelers - Jeremiah Trotter Jr, LB, Clemson
85. Jacksonville Jaguars (via CLE) - Ty’Ron Hopper, LB, Missouri
86. Houston Texans - Jonathan Brooks, RB, Texas
87. Dallas Cowboys - Bucky Irving, RB, Oregon
88. Green Bay Packers - Will Shipley, RB, Clemson
89. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Braelon Allen, RB, Wisconsin
90. Arizona Cardinals - Braden Fiske, DT, Florida State
91. Green Bay Packers - Kris Abrams-Draine, CB, Missouri
92. Detroit Lions - Cade Stover, TE, Ohio State
93. Baltimore Ravens - Josh Newton, CB, TCU
94. Kansas City Chiefs - Mike Sainristil, CB, Michigan
95. San Francisco 49ers - Blake Fisher, OT, Notre Dame
96. Jacksonville Jaguars - James Williams, S, Miami (FL)
97. Seattle Seahawks (via PHI) - Delmar Glaze, OT, Maryland
98. San Francisco 49ers - Maason Smith, DT, LSU
99. Buffalo Bills - Jonah Elliss, EDGE, Utah
100. Washington Commanders - Audric Estime, RB, Notre Dame
Two QBs went off the board here in the third round. The Las Vegas Raiders hope that Senior Bowl standout Spencer Rattler can be their franchise QB, so they take him with the 77th overall pick. Just four picks later, the Denver Broncos select Michael Pratt from Tulane, a QB that has talked to the Denver Broncos already.
Picks 86-89 are all running backs, as teams wait until the middle rounds to find the best value for the position. What will the fourth round bring?