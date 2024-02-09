NFL Spin Zone
2024 NFL Draft: Full four-round mock draft with trades

Let's put together our biggest mock draft yet!

By Lou Scataglia

Texas A&M v LSU
Texas A&M v LSU / Jonathan Bachman/GettyImages
69. Carolina Panthers (via LAC) - Devontez Walker, WR, North Carolina

The Carolina Panthers add Devontez Walker from North Carolina at the top of the third round in their continued efforts to fix the offense for 2024 and beyond.

70. New York Giants - Kiran Amegadjie, OT, Yale

71. Arizona Cardinals - Roman Wilson, WR, Michigan

72. Carolina Panthers (via LAC) - Ben Sinnott, TE, Kansas State

73. Detroit Lions - Calen Bullock, S, USC

74. Atlanta Falcons - Cedric Gray, LB, North Carolina

75. Chicago Bears - Caelen Carson, CB, Wake Forest

76. Seattle Seahawks - Cole Bishop, S, Utah

77. Las Vegas Raiders - Spencer Rattler, QB, South Carolina

78. Seattle Seahawks - Adisa Isasc, EDGE, Penn State

79. Jacksonville Jaguars - Johnny Wilson, WR, Florida State

80. Cincinnati Bengals - DJ James, CB, Auburn

81. Denver Broncos - Michael Pratt, QB, Tulane

82. Indianapolis Colts - Javon Bullard, S, Georgia

83. Los Angeles Rams - Max Melton, CB, Rutgers

84. Pittsburgh Steelers - Jeremiah Trotter Jr, LB, Clemson

85. Jacksonville Jaguars (via CLE) - Ty’Ron Hopper, LB, Missouri

86. Houston Texans - Jonathan Brooks, RB, Texas

87. Dallas Cowboys - Bucky Irving, RB, Oregon

88. Green Bay Packers - Will Shipley, RB, Clemson

89. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Braelon Allen, RB, Wisconsin

90. Arizona Cardinals - Braden Fiske, DT, Florida State

91. Green Bay Packers - Kris Abrams-Draine, CB, Missouri

92. Detroit Lions - Cade Stover, TE, Ohio State

93. Baltimore Ravens - Josh Newton, CB, TCU

94. Kansas City Chiefs - Mike Sainristil, CB, Michigan

95. San Francisco 49ers - Blake Fisher, OT, Notre Dame

96. Jacksonville Jaguars - James Williams, S, Miami (FL)

97. Seattle Seahawks (via PHI) - Delmar Glaze, OT, Maryland

98. San Francisco 49ers - Maason Smith, DT, LSU

99. Buffalo Bills - Jonah Elliss, EDGE, Utah

100. Washington Commanders - Audric Estime, RB, Notre Dame

Two QBs went off the board here in the third round. The Las Vegas Raiders hope that Senior Bowl standout Spencer Rattler can be their franchise QB, so they take him with the 77th overall pick. Just four picks later, the Denver Broncos select Michael Pratt from Tulane, a QB that has talked to the Denver Broncos already.

Picks 86-89 are all running backs, as teams wait until the middle rounds to find the best value for the position. What will the fourth round bring?

