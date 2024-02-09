2024 NFL Draft: Full four-round mock draft with trades
2024 NFL Mock Draft: Fourth Round
101. Carolina Panthers - Jamari Thrash, WR, Louisville
102. Washington Commanders - Payton Wilson, LB, NC State
103. New England Patriots - Jaheim Bell, TE, Florida State
104. Arizona Cardinals - Blake Corum, RB, Michigan
105. Los Angeles Chargers - Mekhi Wingo, DT, LSU
106. Tennessee Titans - Brandon Coleman, OG, TCU
107. New York Giants - Jaden Hicks, S, Washington State
108. Minnesota Vikings - Jordan Travis, QB, Florida State
Definitely a notable selection here. The Vikings do not select a QB until the fourth round, where they land FSU’s Jordan Travis. I’d expect in this situation, the Vikings sign a bridge QB for a year or two.
109. Atlanta Falcons - Malik Washington, WR, Virginia
110. Chicago Bears - Tommy Eichenberg, LB, Ohio State
111. New York Jets - Tanor Bortolini, OC, Wisconsin
It’s no secret that the New York Jets need to field a competent offensive line to protect Aaron Rodgers, and they continue to do that here with Tanor Bortolini
112. Las Vegas Raiders - Johnny Dixon, CB, Penn State
113. New York Jets - Ricky Pearsall, WR, Florida
114. Atlanta Falcons - Junior Colson, LB. Michigan
115. Cincinnati Bengals - Jaylen Wright, RB, Tennessee
116. Jacksonville Jaguars - Roger Rosengarten, OT, Washington
117. Indianapolis Colts - Khyree Jackson, CB, Oregon
118. Seattle Seahawks - Jacob Cowing, WR, Arizona
119. Pittsburgh Steelers - Tyler Davis, DT, Clemson
120. Pittsburgh Steelers - Christian Mahogany, OG, Boston College
Back-to-back picks in the fourth round for the Steelers has them reinforcing the trenches on both sides of the ball.
121. Denver Broncos - Cam Hart, CB, Notre Dame
CB2 is actually a huge need for the Denver Broncos, so they select the long Cam Hart from Notre Dame in hopes that he can be Patrick Surtain II’s running mate.
122. Chicago Bears - MarShawn Lloyd, RB, USC
123. Houston Texans - Trevin Wallace, LB, Kentucky
124. San Francisco 49ers - Jared Wiley, TE, TCU
The San Francisco 49ers select Jared Wiley, another potential target on offense for Brock Purdy and Kyle Shanahan
125. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Sataoa Laumea, OT, Utah
126. Green Bay Packers - Jermaine Burton, WR, Alabama
127. Houston Texans - Beaux Limmer, OC, Arkansas
128. Buffalo Bills - Javon Solomon, EDGE, Troy
I have no idea why, but I just have a feeling that Javon Solomon is going to be a rock-solid player in the NFL.
129. Minnesota Vikings - Layden Robinson, OG, Texas A&M
130. Baltimore Ravens - Javon Baker, WR, UCF
131. Kansas City Chiefs - Jordan Jefferson, DT, LSU
132. San Francisco 49ers - Willie Drew, CB, Virginia State
133. Baltimore Ravens - Emani Bailey, RB, TCU
There you have it, a full, four-round, 2024 NFL Mock Draft. Obviously, there are limitless possibilities for what happens during the NFL Draft. However, what is clear is what certain teams’ needs are. The 2024 NFL Draft is in just two months, and as we get closer, we should have a stronger indication as to what might happen.