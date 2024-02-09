NFL Spin Zone
Fansided

2024 NFL Draft: Full four-round mock draft with trades

Let's put together our biggest mock draft yet!

By Lou Scataglia

Texas A&M v LSU
Texas A&M v LSU / Jonathan Bachman/GettyImages
facebooktwitterreddit
Prev
17 of 17
Next

2024 NFL Mock Draft: Fourth Round

101. Carolina Panthers - Jamari Thrash, WR, Louisville

102. Washington Commanders - Payton Wilson, LB, NC State

103. New England Patriots - Jaheim Bell, TE, Florida State

104. Arizona Cardinals - Blake Corum, RB, Michigan

105. Los Angeles Chargers - Mekhi Wingo, DT, LSU

106. Tennessee Titans - Brandon Coleman, OG, TCU

107. New York Giants - Jaden Hicks, S, Washington State

108. Minnesota Vikings - Jordan Travis, QB, Florida State

Definitely a notable selection here.  The Vikings do not select a QB until the fourth round, where they land FSU’s Jordan Travis.  I’d expect in this situation, the Vikings sign a bridge QB for a year or two.

109. Atlanta Falcons - Malik Washington, WR, Virginia
110. Chicago Bears - Tommy Eichenberg, LB, Ohio State

111. New York Jets - Tanor Bortolini, OC, Wisconsin

It’s no secret that the New York Jets need to field a competent offensive line to protect Aaron Rodgers, and they continue to do that here with Tanor Bortolini

112. Las Vegas Raiders - Johnny Dixon, CB, Penn State
113. New York Jets - Ricky Pearsall, WR, Florida
114. Atlanta Falcons - Junior Colson, LB. Michigan
115. Cincinnati Bengals - Jaylen Wright, RB, Tennessee
116. Jacksonville Jaguars - Roger Rosengarten, OT, Washington
117. Indianapolis Colts - Khyree Jackson, CB, Oregon
118. Seattle Seahawks - Jacob Cowing, WR, Arizona
119. Pittsburgh Steelers - Tyler Davis, DT, Clemson

120. Pittsburgh Steelers - Christian Mahogany, OG, Boston College

Back-to-back picks in the fourth round for the Steelers has them reinforcing the trenches on both sides of the ball.  

121. Denver Broncos - Cam Hart, CB, Notre Dame

CB2 is actually a huge need for the Denver Broncos, so they select the long Cam Hart from Notre Dame in hopes that he can be Patrick Surtain II’s running mate.

122. Chicago Bears - MarShawn Lloyd, RB, USC

123. Houston Texans - Trevin Wallace, LB, Kentucky

124. San Francisco 49ers - Jared Wiley, TE, TCU

The San Francisco 49ers select Jared Wiley, another potential target on offense for Brock Purdy and Kyle Shanahan

125. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Sataoa Laumea, OT, Utah
126. Green Bay Packers - Jermaine Burton, WR, Alabama
127. Houston Texans - Beaux Limmer, OC, Arkansas

128. Buffalo Bills - Javon Solomon, EDGE, Troy

I have no idea why, but I just have a feeling that Javon Solomon is going to be a rock-solid player in the NFL.

129. Minnesota Vikings - Layden Robinson, OG, Texas A&M
130. Baltimore Ravens - Javon Baker, WR, UCF
131. Kansas City Chiefs - Jordan Jefferson, DT, LSU
132. San Francisco 49ers - Willie Drew, CB, Virginia State
133. Baltimore Ravens - Emani Bailey, RB, TCU

There you have it, a full, four-round, 2024 NFL Mock Draft.  Obviously, there are limitless possibilities for what happens during the NFL Draft.  However, what is clear is what certain teams’ needs are.  The 2024 NFL Draft is in just two months, and as we get closer, we should have a stronger indication as to what might happen.

Home/NFL Draft