2024 NFL Draft: Full four-round mock draft with trades
Let's put together our biggest mock draft yet!
9. Chicago Bears - Keon Coleman, WR, FSU
The Chicago Bears draft a running mate for DJ Moore with the selection of Keon Coleman with their own first-round pick. All of a sudden, the Bears offense will now feature two promising young tackles, DJ Moore, Keon Coleman, and Caleb Williams. This is an offense that can be among the best in the NFL in 2024 and beyond.
10. Los Angeles Chargers (via NYJ) - Terrion Arnold, CB, Alabama
I think we overrated the Chargers roster a good bit. There isn't a lot to like with it outside of Justin Herbert, and their situation in the secondary is quite dire. Trading down, the select a first-round cornerback from Alabama in Terrion Arnold. Arnold is a week one starter for Jim Harbaugh as LA enters into their first offseason with the head coach fresh out of the college ranks.
11. Minnesota Vikings - Kool-Aid McKinstry, CB, Alabama
How often do we see two players from the same school, play the same position, go back to back in the NFL Draft? Well, it happens here. The Vikings wait on the quarterback spot and draft Kool-Aid McKinstry to add into their secondary. The defense as a whole greatly improved under Brian Flores in 2023 and look to take another step in 2024.
12. Denver Broncos - Dallas Turner, EDGE, Alabama
The Denver Broncos fielded numerous calls to trade down from the No. 12 overall spot, but none of the offers interested them. They stay put and land the best pass rusher in the 2024 NFL Draft in Dallas Turner. The Broncos pass rush was inconsistent in 2023, so they hope that Turner brings some much-needed boost.