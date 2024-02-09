2024 NFL Draft: Full four-round mock draft with trades
Let's put together our biggest mock draft yet!
21. Miami Dolphins - Graham Barton, OG, Duke
The Miami Dolphins could have a significantly different offensive line in 2024. They’d be wise to bring in some young, cheap talent in this unit, as they not only have a ton of huge contracts on their books, but will likely try to extend Tua Tagovailoa and Jaylen Waddle in 2024. The team needs to save their pennies in other areas, one of which could be re-making their offensive line.
22. Seattle Seahawks (via PHI) - Bo Nix, QB, Oregon
Quarterback! Oregon’s Bo Nix stays in the Pacific Northwest and lands with the Seattle Seahawks. It’s an ideal landing spot for Nix, who could potentially start immediately or even sit for a year. New head coach Mike Macdonald pounds the table for a franchise QB in his first year on the job and gets his wish.
23. Houston Texans - Jer’Zhan Newton, DT, Illinois
Goodness gracious did the Houston Texans luck out here. Jer’Zhan Newton, the best defensive tackle in the 2024 NFL Draft class, falls into the 20s, where the Houston Texans are there to bring him in, furthering the defensive culture of DeMeco Ryans and his squad.
24. Dallas Cowboys - Nate Wiggins, CB, Clemson
With Dallas losing Dan Quinn and having a good bit of free agent players in the secondary, Jerry Jones gets younger at CB and selects Nate Wiggins from Clemson. Stephon Gilmore is a free agent, and Trevon Diggs is rehabbing a torn ACL, so reinforcements are needed here.