2024 NFL Draft: Full four-round mock draft with trades
Let's put together our biggest mock draft yet!
25. Green Bay Packers - Tyler Guyton, OT, Oklahoma
The Green Bay Packers need some help at tackle, so Tyler Guyton is the choice here. Guyton is from Oklahoma and played right tackle for the Sooners in 2023. The team could splurge and add another play-maker on offense, but they build up their trenches in the first round.
26. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Michael Penix Jr, QB, Washington
With offensive coordinator Dave Canales leaving for the Carolina Panthers, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers decide to let Baker Mayfield leave in free agency and select Michael Penix Jr from Washington. Penix is very good in the pocket and throws a beautiful deep ball.
27. Arizona Cardinals - Byron Murphy II, DT, Texas
The Arizona Cardinals defense might be one of the least-talented units in the NFL. GM Monti Ossenfort needs to fix this unit, and in the NFL, games are won and lost in the trenches, so they stand pat with their second first-round pick and select Byron Murphy from Texa.s
28. Buffalo Bills - Brian Thomas Jr, WR, LSU
Another first-round wide receiver from LSU. This school just keeps churning them out. Brian Thomas Jr, the Bills hope, eventually takes over as the go-to target for Josh Allen after the Stefon Diggs era runs it course. The Bills most definitely need some help on defense, but GM Brandon Beane cannot help himself.