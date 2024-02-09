2024 NFL Draft: Full four-round mock draft with trades
Let's put together our biggest mock draft yet!
29. Detroit Lions - Quinyon Mitchell, CB, Toledo
The Detroit Lions need help in the secondary, badly. Brian Branch is a nice foundational piece, but they need more. Quinyon Mitchell is not from a big-name school but that doesn’t matter. He’s a complete CB and a play-maker, fitting the culture in Detroit.
30. Baltimore Ravens - Amarius Mims, OT, Georgia
The Baltimore Ravens had a very good offensive line in 2023, but it could see some change in the coming seasons. Ronnie Stanley can’t seem to stay healthy, and Morgan Moses is getting old. Tackle is definitely a first-round need for this team, but adding some help at cornerback is also a need here as well.
31. Kansas City Chiefs - Adonai Mitchell, WR, Texas
The worst-kept secret that I bet we see develop into the offense is the Kansas City Chiefs targeting a first-round wide receiver. The unit is among the worst in the NFL, but the Chiefs are also just one game away from winning their third Super Bowl in five seasons, so just think of how dominate they can be in 2024 with some talent added to this unit.
32. San Francisco 49ers - Kamren Kinchens, S, Miami (FL)
The 49ers have a very good defense, and it’s been good for years now, but a lot of that is due to the elite defensive coordinators they have. The unit does need some improvement in the secondary, and with some of the top CBs gone at this point, the 49ers add a fun safety prospect in Kamren Kinchens from Miami (FL).