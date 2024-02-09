2024 NFL Draft: Full four-round mock draft with trades
Let's put together our biggest mock draft yet!
2024 NFL Mock Draft: Second Round
33. Carolina Panthers - Troy Fautanu, OG, Washington
The Carolina Panthers have a ton of talent on the board when they make their first selection. The team has the most urgent needs along the offensive line and at wide receiver, and their choice in the second round is Troy Fautanu from Washington.
34. New England Patriots - Jordan Morgan, OT, Arizona
Like the Panthers, the New England Patriots have urgent needs along the offensive line and at wide receiver. In the first round, they drafted who they hope to be their QB of the future in Jayden Daniels. In the second round, they double-down on offense and select an exciting tackle prospect in Jordan Morgan.
35. New York Giants (via ARI) - Jackson Powers-Johnson, OC, Oregon
The New York Giants cannot help but to trade up four picks to select Jackson Powers-Johnson, one of the best interior offensive line prospects in the draft this year. The Giants are trying to get some cornerstone players on offense, as they selected Rome Odunze in the first round of this mock draft.
36. Washington Commanders - Zach Frazier, OC, West Virginia
Pairing a first-round QB prospect with a top center prospect makes sense to me. The Commanders do need to redo their offensive line a bit. They can certainly spend in free agency, but adding some talent in the 2024 NFL Draft is also a smart move.