2024 NFL Draft: History of 2nd overall pick should make Commanders fans ecstatic
The recent NFL Draft history of the second overall pick should make Washington Commanders fans happy.
2. Aidan Hutchinson, 2022
Breaking out in 2023, Aidan Hutchinson is already a top-tier pass rusher and has helped the Detroit Lions resurgence. Hutchinson might not ever win the Defensive Player of the Year award, but his skill is obvious and he figures to also be handsomely paid next offseason,
3. Nick Bosa, 2019
The Defensive Player of the Year in 2022, Nick Bosa is arguably the best pass rusher in the NFL and has played in two Super Bowls already with the San Francisco 49ers. Bosa is the younger brother of Joey Bosa, who has spent his career with the Los Angeles Chargers.
4. Saquon Barkley, 2018
If not for injuries, Saquon Barkley may have a lot more personal success. I vehemently disagree with taking a running back this high, but there has never been a doubt about Barkley's talent. He signed a deal with the Philadelphia Eagles this offseason.
5. Robert Griffin III, 2012
If not for injuries, Robert Griffin III might still be playing in the NFL. RG3 never returned to his rookie season form, and his career is quite unfortunate and a true tale of what could have been. He bounced around a few other teams and is now frequently on TV, carving out a career as a TV figure.