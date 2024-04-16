2024 NFL Draft: History of third overall pick should make Patriots fans cringe
The New England Patriots hold the third overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, and the recent history of this pick is quite brutal.
2018 - Sam Darnold, QB
The much-anticipated franchise QB previously of the New York Jets, Sam Darnold did precisely the opposite and has not come close to showing franchise QB potential. He's now on his fourth team but has strung together nine touchdowns against four interceptions over his last 16 games. Now in Minnesota, Darnold could have a shot to be a bridge QB for a year, and he's still just 26 years old.
2017 - Solomon Thomas, DL
Solomon Thomas has not been a full-time starter since 2018 and has started a total of 33 of his 99 career regular season games. Someone who I'd classify as an average player, Thomas' career to this point is much closer to someone taken in the third or fourth round, but not the third overall pick. The 49ers had the right idea in taking a defensive tackle this high, though, as NFL teams are built from the inside, out.
2014 - Blake Bortles, QB
I had to end the article with Blake Bortles, because why not. There wasn't much to like about Borltes at all. He came into the NFL as a pretty complete QB prospect and was drafted as one. However, Bortles fizzled out in Jacksonville and ended up as a backup for the next chunk of his career. He's not played in an NFL regular season game since 2019. In 2017, though, the 10-6 Jaguars made it all the way to the AFC Championship Game, and there was a legitimate shot at the NFL getting a Nick Foles vs. Blake Bortles Super Bowl.
Nonetheless, Bortles was a bust, unfortunately, but was not the only bust among some of these other third overall picks.