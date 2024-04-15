2024 NFL Draft: Ideal first-round pick for the top 10 selections
Here are the most ideal selections for each team picking in the top 10.
The 2024 NFL Draft is now just 10 days away, and the first 10 teams selecting will have the biggest impact on the rest of the draft. Here are the ideal selections for these picks. There will most likely be four quarterbacks taken in the top 10 picks, and there could be up to six passers selected in the first round.
Beyond the QB position, the NFL Draft class this year is quite deep at both offensive tackle and wide receiver, and the top EDGE rusher prospects also figure to hear their names called early. In today's NFL, teams who don't have an elite QB won't win much at all, and to a much lesser extent, not being able to get to the QB consistently is also a death sentence.
There is no such thing as a perfect fit, but let's make the most ideal selections for teams picking inside the top 10.
2024 NFL Draft: Ideal first-round pick for the top 10 selections
1. Chicago Bears - Caleb Williams, QB
This is an obvious one, and while I think other QBs not named Williams in this year's draft can be franchise passers, Williams is the best one in the class and would give the Chicago Bears the best chance to sustain success for the long-term. It's Williams and it's not much of a discussion.