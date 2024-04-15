2024 NFL Draft: Ideal first-round pick for the top 10 selections
Here are the most ideal selections for each team picking in the top 10.
5. Los Angeles Chargers - Joe Alt, OT
While I do not agree with this entirely, the Chargers do need help up front, and good football teams are built from the inside, out, and the Chargers OL has been an issue for a while now. Alt is most definitely a franchise left tackle, but he's the best tackle prospect, so I think this is where LA is best suited.
6. New York Giants - Malik Nabers, WR
Coming from "WRU," Malik Nabers has flashes of both Ja'Marr Chase and Justin Jefferson in his game. The New York Giants do need a franchise quarterback, but I believe that the franchise is truly hoping they can make Daniel Jones work, and not having a true WR1 on the roster might not give him a fair evaluation.
7. Tennessee Titans - Olu Fashanu, OT
The Tennessee Titans cut Andre Dillard, their one-year left tackle. With Titans GM Ran Carthon making a clear investment on offense for Will Levis, one of the last positions they need to fill is that left tackle spot, and Olu Fashanu is the next-best OT prospect behind Alt. A day one starter at LT, Fashanu could be the finishing touches on the offense in Tennessee.