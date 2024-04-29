2024 NFL Draft Losers: Falcons GM and Malik Nabers top the list
Who are the three biggest losers from the 2024 NFL Draft?
2. Malik Nabers
You have to wonder if Malik Nabers was hoping he'd hear his name called with the fifth pick. The Los Angeles Chargers were picking fifth, and many mocks had them taking Nabers. However, LA decided to go with OT Joe Alt, a franchise tackle, which was the right pick. Justin Herbert needs to stay upright more than anything.
As fun as Nabers would have been in LA, keeping Herbert's jersey clean is priority No. 1. Unfortunately for Nabers, he heard his name called at pick six, where he got drafted to the lowly New York Giants, who currently have Drew Lock and Daniel Jones as the top two quarterbacks.
That is a far cry from the potential to play with Justin Herbert.
1. Terry Fontenot
The worst mistake and biggest loser during the 2024 NFL Draft is Atlanta Falcons General Manager, Terry Fontenot. Fontenot shockingly took Michael Penix Jr with the eighth overall selection, where the Falcons were constantly mocked a pass rusher or cornerback. And this is after the team handed Kirk Cousins nearly $200 million.
Man, this is an awful situation. The Falcons can get out of Cousins' contract after three seasons, which would make Penix Jr 26 years old when he could first get a shot at being a franchise passer. And after three years, the Falcons would have to make a major move on whether or not to pick up his fifth-year option, too.
It's a mess in the QB room. It feels like Atlanta just totally overcompensated with this selection, and it's frankly inexcusable from Terry Fontenot.