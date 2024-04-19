2024 NFL Draft: These three teams desperately need a strong draft
No question about it; these three teams desperately need to have a strong NFL Draft.
Some teams in the NFL are just circling the drain, and they truly have no choice but to have a stellar 2024 NFL Draft.
2024 NFL Draft: These three teams desperately need a strong draft
1. New England Patriots
I truly need someone to convince me that the New England Patriots are on the right track. They replaced Bill Belichick with someone who embodies the "Patriot Way," something that clearly revealed itself to be because of Tom Brady. They also did not officially name a general manager but have Eliot Wolf acting in that role.
I am just so out on the New England Patriots, and they could somehow fall even farther down the abyss if they have a poor draft. Firstly, with their third pick, they need to get the QB right, and with their other picks within the top-100, they should strive to find long-term fixtures at wide receiver and at left tackle.
If not, and if the class shows early signs of being a dud, the Patriots are going to truly be in no man's land, especially if the 2025 QB class isn't as good as some think at the moment.