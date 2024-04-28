2024 NFL Draft: Three biggest winners from the jam-packed week
Whether it's a team or player, these three big winners have to be feeling pretty good about themselves.
The 2024 NFL Draft is now officialy behind us, as all 32 teams will now begin the long adventure to prepare for the 2024 season. Are these the three biggest winners of the NFL Draft? We can talk all day about who won or lost the NFL Draft, but the harsh truth is that we truly do not know and will not know until years down the line.
However, we can at least try to predict who appears to be the biggest winners from the last three days of hearing over 200 players get their names called. It was a dream come true type of weekend for those prospects, and there are some other big winners as well.
Who are the three biggest?
2024 NFL Draft: Three biggest winners from the jam-packed week
1. The Chicago Bears franchise
It's hard to argue that the Chicago Bears franchise isn't a massive winner of what just went down. They took Caleb Williams with their top pick, cementing their status as playoff contenders for 2024. And then, with their ninth pick, they took Washington WR Rome Odunze, who was arguably the top WR in the class.
With Odunze and Williams now on the team, the Bears offense is quite loaded, and it's not like they had some throw-away defense either. The Chicago Bears franchise should not be viewed as the laughingstock that they recently were.