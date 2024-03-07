2024 NFL Draft: Who picks in the top 10?
Who picks in the top 10 of the 2024 NFL Draft?
The 2024 NFL Draft is less than two months away. Let's look at the current order of the top 10 picks. Having a top 10 pick in the NFL Draft is a great spot to be in. Well, that typically means said team wasn't very good in the previous season, but being in the range to get a blue-chip prospect is a great thing.
This year seems to be a deeper quarterback class, and it feels like QBs could fall off the board to begin the 2024 NFL Draft. This could force teams to trade up to get the QB they want, so the top 10 order could look a lot different than it does now. The top chunk of quarterbacks seems pretty set.
And the same could be said for other positions like wide receiver and offensive line, too. Currently, who picks in the top 10 of the 2024 NFL Draft?
1. Chicago Bears
I personally think you'll hear the following sentence in April: "With the first pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, the Chicago Bears select Caleb Williams, quarterback, USC."
Please, Chicago, don't mess this up or overthink it. Caleb Williams is the right pick here.
2. Washington Commanders
Another team with a ton of cap space and in prime position to land a franchise QB. The Washington Commanders have a new GM in Adam Peters and a new head coach in Dan Quinn. Perhaps most notably, Kliff Kingsbury is their offensive coordinator.
3. New England Patriots
Another team with a ton of cap space and in a good spot to land a franchise QB, the Patriots have huge needs all across the roster, but none is more important than the QB spot. The Pats should look to fill that need with the third overall pick.