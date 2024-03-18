2024 NFL Free Agency: Best remaining free agents on the market
4. Chase Young, DE
Turning 25 in April, Chase Young is a very good player, but has not quite lived up to his draft status thus far. However, his youth and career-best production in 2023 should have him on a team on a multi-year deal at some point. In 2023 between the Washington Commanders and San Francisco 49ers, Young had 7.5 sacks, 15 QB hits, and seven tackles for loss. He also played in 16 games, so he had much better injury luck this past season.
5. Kevin Zeitler, G
Earning his first Pro Bow nod in 2023, Kevin Zeitler is playing excellent football well into his 30s and clearly has a ton left in the tank. Any team looking for iOL help should be all over signing Zeitler, who has played in 182 regular season games in the NFL.
6. Connor Williams, C
Ending the year on injured reserve, I think a lot of us have forgotten about Connor Williams, a very good center who likely would have already cashed in earlier in free agency had he not ended the year injured. An OL-needy team would be wise to take a gamble on Williams with the hope that he can get back to his pre-injury self.
7. Dalton Risner, G
Dalton Risner remained unsigned into the 2023 NFL Season, but was able to play a majority of the year with the Minnesota Vikings. A quality guard, Risner would be an upgrade on the inside for many teams, and he's obviously not going to command a top of the market guard contract.