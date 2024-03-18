2024 NFL Free Agency: Best remaining free agents on the market
8. Kristian Fulton, CB
Still very young, Kristian Fulton is a fine cornerback for it being this late in free agency. Never playing more than 13 games in a season, Fulton's injury history is something to be concerned with, but he's got 10 passes defended and 94 total tackles over the last two seasons.
9. Quandre Diggs, S
Not missing a game since 2019, I actually think Quandre Diggs is a bit underrated. He's an excellent safety who the Seattle Seahawks cut earlier this offseason. Since 2020, Diggs has just been a stat-sheet filler, racking up 15 interceptions, 29 passes defended, 221 solo tackles, three tackles for loss, and 324 total tackles.
10. Hunter Renfrow, WR
Hunter Renfrow once had a 1,000-yard season with the Las Vegas Raiders but has since fallen out of favor with the team and is now a free agent. For anyone looking for a shift and smart third option, Renfrow should be given a call. He's an added wrinkle for any passing offense and would make life that much harder for opposing defenses.
It's clear that there are still a plethora of very quality free agents left on the market.