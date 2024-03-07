2024 NFL Free Agency: One ideal free agent fit for each team
Let's pick one ideal free agency fit for each team.
AFC South
Houston Texans - Chris Jones, DT
The Houston Texans won't have to pay CJ Stroud for a while and have a ton of cap space in 2024. If there was a team who should load up this offseason for a run at a Super Bowl, it's the Texans, who could use a boost along the defensive interior.
Jacksonville Jaguars - Connor McGovern, C
The Jacksonville Jaguars need some interior offensive line help, but I don't think this team is going to be spending a ton in free agency. Connor McGovern is a quality center and would instantly be an upgrade over what they have had lately.
Indianapolis Colts - CJ Henderson, CB
I had a hard time picking a free agency fit for the Indianapolis Colts. I do think they could stand to add some TE help, but I think their secondary needs some talent, so CJ Henderson could make some sense.
Tennessee Titans - Jonah Williams, OT
The Tennessee Titans offensive line was quite bad in 2023, and while Jonah Williams is not great, he's played both left and right tackle and could be a low-risk, high-reward signing for GM Ran Carthon in his likely quest to make Will Levis' life easier in 2024.