2024 NFL Free Agency: One ideal free agent fit for each team
Let's pick one ideal free agency fit for each team.
AFC West
Kansas City Chiefs - Darnell Mooney, WR
A former 1,000 yard wide receiver, Darnell Mooney is going to be relatively cheap in free agency and could be a logical fit for the Kansas City Chiefs, who likely won't have a ton of money to spend in free agency.
Las Vegas Raiders - Jacoby Brissett, QB
With the team moving on from Jimmy Garoppolo and 2023 rookie Aidan O'Connell not being a viable option, the Las Vegas Raiders should bring in a high-end backup/bridge QB option in Jacoby Brissett to raise the floor of the QB room.
Denver Broncos - Danielle Hunter, EDGE
Denver Broncos GM George Paton was in the Minnesota Vikings front office when Danielle Hunter was drafted. Not only that, but Hunter has played both defensive end and as an outside linebacker, so he'd be able to help out in two areas of need for the Broncos in 2024.
Los Angeles Chargers - Connor Williams, C
The Los Angeles Chargers are in salary cap hell and would be wise to go bargain shopping this offseason. Stud center Connor Williams tore his ACL late in the 2023 NFL Season but is one of the better centers in the NFL and would be a cheap but high-reward addition for Jim Harbaugh.