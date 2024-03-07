2024 NFL Free Agency: One ideal free agent fit for each team
Let's pick one ideal free agency fit for each team.
NFC North
Detroit Lions - Adoree' Jackson, CB
The Detroit Lions secondary might get another overhauling this offseason. Adoree' Jackson is a fine cornerback who'd bring some stability and a veteran presence to this unit in 2024.
Green Bay Packers - Dalton Risner, OG
Dalton Risner didn't get the payday he had hoped for last offseason but did have a strong stint with the Minnesota Vikings, so the Green Bay Packers can splurge a bit along their offensive line and begin to load up around Jordan Love.
Minnesota Vikings - Carson Wentz, QB
I still think Carson Wentz could be a good quarterback in the NFL. Wentz looked pretty good in limited action with the Los Angeles Rams in 2023. Sean McVay once had Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell on his staff, so I think Wentz could be a good bridge QB option for the Vikings.
Chicago Bears - Lloyd Cushenberry, C
The Chicago Bears have money to spend and likely have Caleb Williams on the way. Protecting their potential new QB should be the top priority for GM Ryan Poles, so breakout center Lloyd Cushenberry makes a lot of sense for the in 2024.