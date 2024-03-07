2024 NFL Free Agency: One ideal free agent fit for each team
Let's pick one ideal free agency fit for each team.
NFC East
Dallas Cowboys - Jeff Okudah, CB
The Dallas Cowboys are transitioning from Dan Quinn to Mike Zimmer at defensive coordinator, so Zimmer is probably going to want to bring in his own players, or in other words, will probably have a say as to who he wants on his unit. Jeff Okudah has not lived up to his draft billing, but he's still a young player that Zimmer could get some production out of.
Philadelphia Eagles - Kristian Fulton, CB
Another team that needs secondary help, the Philadelphia Eagles just hired Vic Fangio to be their new defensive coordinator, and I think Fangio is going to want some young talent at CB. Kristian Fulton is a fine player who could bring some youth and speed to the secondary, which just saw Kevin Byard exit the picture.
New York Giants - Mike Onwenu, OL
One of my favorite players in the NFL, Mike Onwenu is an elite guard who also happens to be a very good right tackle. Onwenu can play right tackle in the NFL, and while he's not as of a RT as he is a guard, I think a team should pay him to play the more valuable position at RT.
Washington Commanders - Cameron Fleming, OT
I guess? Cameron Fleming can play both tackle positions and would probably be a smart and cheap free agency addition for new general manager, Adam Peters. The Commanders did recently cut left tackle Charles Leno Jr.