2024 NFL Free Agency: One ideal free agent fit for each team
Let's pick one ideal free agency fit for each team.
NFC West
San Francisco 49ers - DaQuan Jones, DT
The San Francisco 49ers will actually have a bit of turnover along their defensive line, and I think they want to keep that unit a strength. Veteran defensive tackle DaQuan Jones is a very good player and would provide some help as a run defender.
Los Angeles Rams - Donovan Smith, LT
The Los Angeles Rams broke out in 2023 and won 10 games. They need some help along their offensive line, and I think Donovan Smith could slide into the LT spot and be a viable short-term solution for the Rams, who now, all of a sudden find themselves perhaps making one last run at a Super Bowl with the Staff/Kupp/Donald/McVay core.
Seattle Seahawks - A'Shawn Robinson, DT
The Seattle Seahawks need to find a franchise quarterback, but they won't sign one in the free agency market. A'Shawn Robinson is a good player who could help their defensive line, which has been a weak point for them in recently seasons.
Arizona Cardinals - Quez Watkins, WR
Someone who could following Jonathan Gannon over from his old team the Eagles, Quez Watkins could provide a nice depth booth to the Arizona Cardinals, who need help just about everywhere on their roster.