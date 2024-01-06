2024 NFL Free Agency Predictions: New teams for the top free agents?
Will the top projected free agents remain with their teams or sign elsewhere?
4. Brian Burns, EDGE
The Brian Burns situation is very interesting to me. He was drafted in 2019, and the regime that brought him to Carolina is no longer there. He's also had an up-and-down season, and I just don't get the sense that Burns would want to return to the team in 2024. The Panthers could offer him a contract extension he can't refuse, or they could also franchise tag him.
Pass rushers are extremely valuable in the NFL, so I don't think that the Panthers want Burns to leave their facility. Maybe a new regime would be welcome change for Burns, who has spent his entire career with the team.
Prediction: Brian Burns signs a long-term deal with the Carolina Panthers
5. Danielle Hunter, EDGE
Another pass rusher is set to hit the open market, and I think Danielle Hunter's circumstances are a bit different. He is playing on a tweaked deal that he and the Minnesota Vikings agreed on before the season, but not after his name was wrapped up in trade rumors. And for a while there, it seemed like Hunter was going to be traded.
The Vikings have done a nice job trying to re-tool their roster with younger players while still remaining competitive. And while Hunter is one of the best pass rushers in the NFL, the Vikings might need to accept that his age and contract demands might not fit their plans, and that's fine. He's spent his entire career with Minnesota and could easily play elsewhere in 2024.
Prediction: Danielle Hunter signs with the Denver Broncos