2024 NFL Free Agency Predictions: New teams for the top free agents?
Will the top projected free agents remain with their teams or sign elsewhere?
8. Hollywood Brown, WR
Hollywood Brown is having a respectable season with the Arizona Cardinals. And I think the Cards are quite a bit better than their record suggests. Brown is not a true WR1, but he does bring a ton of value to the WR room in Arizona. And with them already having a franchise QB in the building, I think the Cardinals want to build around Kyler Murray.
I don't think Brown would have a huge market in free agency, so I think the best thing for him is to take a contract offer from his current team.
Prediction: Hollywood Brown resigns with the Arizona Cardinals.
9. Mike Onwenu, T
I think Mike Onwenu is one of the most underrated players in all of football. He's a Pro Bowl caliber guard and tackle. He's played nearly every position along the offensive line and I think a team could sign him to play right tackle. There isn't a lot to like with Onwenu, and given that the Patriots don't really jump at the opportunity to re-sign some of their own players, I would not be shocked if Onwenu signed elsewhere in 2024.
Onwenu might be best suited to play guard, but I could definitely see a team paying him to play right tackle. Tackle play across the NFL has been pretty sub-par for years, so I think a team could ask him to do that with the added bonus that he could kick inside to guard in certain situations.
Prediction: Mike Onwenu signs with the Tennessee Titans