2024 NFL Free Agency Predictions: New teams for the top free agents?
Will the top projected free agents remain with their teams or sign elsewhere?
10. Chase Young, DE
After playing in just 12 games across the 2021 and 2022 seasons, Chase Young has had a nice bounce-back year and might be in line for a solid payday. Between the Washington Commanders and the San Francisco 49ers, Young has amassed 7.5 sacks seven tackles for loss, and 15 QB hits.
Also, according to ESPN's numbers, Chase Young ranks 15th among all EDGE players in Pass Rush Win Rate, with a 19% rate. Young is not an elite pass rusher, and there seems to be questions about his effort at times, but he's very young and will find a nice contract in 2024.
Prediction: Chase Young signs with the Los Angeles Rams