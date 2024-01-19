2024 NFL head coach predictions: Titans land young offensive genius
Which remaining coaches will be hired to which head coaching vacancies?
By Amir Farrell
As teams continue to interview coaches and coordinators around the NFL for their vacant head coaching jobs, speculation surfaces around the top landing spots for premiere candidates including Michigan's Jim Harbaugh and former New England Patriots legend Bill Belichick. As the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys both formally announced they would be retaining their respective head coaches, there are currently seven openings in the league following New England's hire of Jerod Mayo.
2024 NFL head coach hiring predictions:
Chargers: Jim Harbaugh
The most important task for the Los Angeles Chargers organization heading into the offseason is to fix the defensive side of the ball. Former head coach Brandon Staley's defensive unit ranked 28th in the NFL in total yardage allowed in 2023, despite having one of the better pass-rushing units in football. Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, who already interviewed for the Chargers' head coaching position, could immediately step in and bring a philosophy that the organization has been desperately lacking for years. Harbaugh's successful pedigree is no secret, given the fact he is coming fresh off a national championship victory at Michigan, and will instantly draw interest from well-taught coordinators around the league.
Falcons: Bill Belichick
One of the greatest coaches of all time, Bill Belichick, is widely expected to become the next head coach of the Atlanta Falcons, and for good reason. According to senior NFL insider for CBS Sports Josina Anderson, barring any unforeseen circumstances, Belichick is expected to accept the job following his interview with Falcons owner Arthur Blank. Known for often fielding elite defenses, Belichick could instantly take Atlanta over the hump in a less competitive division.
Despite having a solid first season coordinating Atlanta's defense, the Falcons decided to allow defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen to seek interviews elsewhere. Therefore, this could hint Atlanta has already made their decision on who there next head coach could be in the coming days. With Belichick seeming to be the favorite, it makes a lot of sense that he would bring past coaches in New England with him to Atlanta. However, with the Falcons severely underperforming offensively despite obtaining one of the most talented plethora of weapons in the NFC, Belichick's hire of the next offensive coordinator will strongly impact Atlanta's future.