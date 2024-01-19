2024 NFL head coach predictions: Titans land young offensive genius
Which remaining coaches will be hired to which head coaching vacancies?
By Amir Farrell
Seahawks: Mike Vrabel
The Seahawks will likely have a mixture of options to choose from however, former Titans head coach Mike Vrabel, who was shockingly let go, makes the most sense in Seattle. It wouldn't shock me if they poked around Texans offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik but where the Seahawks roster currently sits, they need an experienced leader who can improve the defense in year one. Like Belichick, Vrabel's pitch for his preferred offensive coordinator will likely sway Seattle's decision to hire him or not.
Seahawks offensive coordinator Shane Waldron, who has spent three years with the team, has already interviewed with the New Orleans Saints and Chicago Bears for the same position meaning Seattle will rebuild the bulk of their coaching staff. Vrabel, at this point in his career, is still a highly regarded coach and enticing option for a Seattle team that underachieved in 2023, specifically on the defensive side of the ball where Vrabel is highly experienced in.
Raiders: Antonio Pierce
While the obvious favorite in Las Vegas seems to be interim head coach Antonio Pierce, who posted a 5-4 record filling in for Josh McDaniels, the Raiders are taking their time in a thorough process, interestingly enough. As they have yet to make a definitive decision on their next general manager, the Raiders have also yet to submit a single request for a head coach candidate meaning that the franchise will either hire Pierce very soon or give the next general manager the authority to make whatever decision he wishes to make.
If I had to guess, the Raiders will award their interim general manager Champ Kelly the full-time role and will shortly after name Pierce the new head coach. Despite Pierce finishing just above .500 in the nine games he coached, the players clearly favor him as we all witnessed the difference in attitude and effort from McDaniels' coaching days to Pierce's. It seems like for the first time in a while, Las Vegas has a winning atmosphere and culture that Pierce will likely continue to build upon in the future.