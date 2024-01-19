2024 NFL head coach predictions: Titans land young offensive genius
Which remaining coaches will be hired to which head coaching vacancies?
By Amir Farrell
Panthers: Frank Smith
While it may not initially appear as the most attractive job out there, the Carolina Panthers still have one of the richest owners in the NFL in David Tepper and the reigning first overall pick in quarterback Bryce Young. After two seasons with the Miami Dolphins under head coach Mike McDaniel, offensive coordinator Frank Smith could find a head coaching opportunity sooner than expected. Every season or so, we see a surprise amongst the head coach hiring cycle and I think this could be one of the next.
Bryce Young, who desperately needs better coaching, could benefit from Smith who is now technically apart of the very successful Kyle Shanahan coaching tree. With the Panthers needing to rebuild the offensive line and add more weapons for Young, I just don't see them being able to land a top candidate like Ben Johnson or even Bobby Slowik. It's definitely possible, but I see them settling for what they can get. The offense is going to be the obvious emphasis of improvement next season making Frank Smith an intriguing candidate in a small pool of options.
Titans: Bobby Slowik
In my eyes, the Houston Texans offensive coordinator is 100% going to get a job this cycle and it would not shock me if it came down to Tennessee and Seattle. The Titans finished 27th in points per game in 2023 and desperately need a change in their offensive scheme and play-calling in 2024. Slowik presents the best option for the development of whomever Tennessee's quarterback will be next season considering how well he has worked with quarterback C.J. Stroud in 2023.
While it may seem early Slowik to become a head coach, given the fact he only has one year of experience as a coordinator under his belt, he truly presents no flaws as an innovator on the offensive side of the ball. The jump Houston's offense took from 2022 to 2023 has been pretty absurd and is due large in part to Slowik's creative approaches to the gameplan, despite not having the most talented roster in the NFL. With the Titans obtaining the seventh overall pick in the NFL Draft, Tennessee could look to rebuild their team through Slowik's vision.
Commanders: Ben Johnson
Outside of maybe Jim Harbaugh, Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson is probably the most exciting candidate in this year's head coaching cycle. It's no secret that Detroit fielded one of the most explosive offenses in the NFL this season under Ben Johnson's incredible scheme and play-calling. The Washington Commanders, with now the richest owners in the NFL, are a very attractive destination for a head coach and would make a ton of sense for Johnson's future.
Less than $80M in projected cap space and obtaining the second overall pick likely has Ben Johnson stoked for this opportunity. Despite finishing 4-13 last season, Washington has a bright future ahead with a franchise quarterback of the next head coach's choice. It would not be a surprise if Johnson took this team from worst to first within the next three years.