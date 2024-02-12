2024 NFL Mock Draft 1.0: Post-Super Bowl LVIII
It's the first of three NFL mock drafts this offseason!
The NFL offseason is here! That means it's time for a flurry of mock drafts to be made. Without further ado here is the first of three mock drafts.
1. Chicago Bears (7-10; from Carolina Panthers 2-15): Caleb Williams Quarterback USC
Caleb Williams is a franchise quarterback who can help multiple teams. The Bears currently have Justin Fields at quarterback. Chicago will have to decide what to do with Fields. Most likely it is expected that Fields will be traded and Williams will be the day one starter. Williams burst onto the scene his freshman year at Oklahoma and then followed coach Lincoln Riley to USC where he continued to dominate. Put Williams behind an offensive line that can defend a pass rush and Williams will be a star for the Bears.
2. Washington Commanders (4-13): Drake Maye Quarterback North Carolina
The Commanders need a franchise quarterback. Yes, Sam Howell is there. But, he is not the answer long term. Maye is a leader on the field. He also isn't afraid to sling the football which is good for a receiver like Terry McLaurin. Washington hits a homerun with this pick.
3. New England Patriots (4-13): Jayden Daniels Quarterback LSU
The Patriots are in desperate need of a quarterback. Both Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe aren't franchise quarterbacks. With the franchise going into a new direction with Jerod Mayo as head coach it's time to bring in a quarterback that has a bright future. Daniels, the current Heisman Trophy winner will lead the Patriots back to success. Jayden Daniels is a touchdown machine and rarely turns the ball over. That is exactly what New England needs at quarterback. The complete opposite from what they have now.
4. Arizona Cardinals (4-13): Marvin Harrison Jr. Wide Receiver Ohio State
The first non-quarterback taken is the best wide receiver in this year's draft class. Kyler Murray needs a number-one receiver. Harrison Jr. was a top receiver for C.J. Stroud and Kyle McCord. In back-to-back seasons, Harrison Jr had over 1200 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns. That should make Kyler Murray very happy that he'll be getting a weapon at wide receiver.