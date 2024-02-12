2024 NFL Mock Draft 1.0: Post-Super Bowl LVIII
It's the first of three NFL mock drafts this offseason!
5. Los Angeles Chargers (5-12): Brock Bowers Tight End Georgia
Since the departure of Hunter Henry the Chargers have lacked at the tight end position. Brock Bowers has the receiving skills of Travis Kelce and the blocking skills of Rob Gronkowski. He can do it all and this is exactly what Justin Herbert needs. As Jim Harbaugh takes over at head coach, he gets a tight end that has potential to play at the level of Hunter Henry in his prime and maybe even Antonio Gates.
6. New York Giants (6-11): Joe Alt Offensive Tackle Notre Dame
This pick is all about protecting the quarterback. The only question is whether that will be Daniel Jones or will the Giants take a quarterback later on in the draft. Regardless, Alt very rarely allows sacks and can be depended on to take on one and maybe even two pass rushers. Instead of getting a receiver, this is the smart pick for protecting the quarterback.
7. Tennessee Titans (6-11): Rome Odunze Wide Receiver Washington
Will Levis needs a receiver other than Deandre Hopkins. With Marvin Harrison Jr. off the board, the Titans bypass Malik Nabers from LSU and take the second-best receiver Rome Odunze. Odunze is a deep threat and also a great route runner. He was essential in helping Washington reach the national championship this past season. With Treylon Burks looking like a bust, it makes sense for Tennessee to take another receiver.
8. Atlanta Falcons (7-10): Laiatu Latu Defensive End UCLA
The Falcons defensive needs help. Laiatu Latu is a sack machine. This past season, Latu had 13 sacks. He has a motor and is hard to stop. Atlanta's defense becomes better with this pick as they now have a pass rusher that can be as good as T.J. Watt or even Nick Bosa.