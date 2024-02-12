2024 NFL Mock Draft 1.0: Post-Super Bowl LVIII
It's the first of three NFL mock drafts this offseason!
9. Chicago Bears (7-10): Malik Nabers Wide Receiver LSU
The Chicago Bears walk away from the first round as big winners. They have Caleb Williams and now insert Malik Nabers whose slight slide ends at pick nine. Williams, Nabers, and D.J. Moore will be the new three-headed monster in the NFC North.
10. New York Jets (7-10): Olumuyiwa Fashanu Offensive Tackle Penn State
The Jets are under pressure with Aaron Rodgers returning from a torn Achilles injury. Protecting Rodgers should be the top priority. Fashanu doesn't give sacks or quarterback hits. This is a slam dunk pick for the Jets.
11. Minnesota Vikings (7-10): Jer'Zhan Newton Defensive Tackle Illinois
Outside of Danielle Hunter, the Vikings defense lacks talent when it comes to getting to the quarterback. Newton improved every season and could be depended on to be on the field. He finished the season with 8 sacks and 28 quarterback hurries. He is a slight project, but, there is a lot of upside with Newton.
12. Denver Broncos (8-9): Cooper DeJean Cornerback Iowa
This is an easy pick for Denver. Pat Surtain needs help to cover the other side of the field. However, patience is needed with DeJean. DeJean's season was cut short due to a leg injury so he still will be recovering. But, this is a necessary pick for Denver to address the secondary early on.