2024 NFL Mock Draft 1.0: Post-Super Bowl LVIII
It's the first of three NFL mock drafts this offseason!
13. Las Vegas Raiders (8-9): Terrion Arnold Cornerback Alabama
Just like the Denver Broncos, the Raiders have one good cornerback but need help on the opposite side of the field. Terrion Arnold is the next-best cornerback with Cooper DeJean off the board. Arnold saw a massive improvement from the 2022 season to the 2023 season. With a young and motivated Jack Jones on one side of the field, Arnold will have no problem complimenting Jones.
14. New Orleans Saints (9-8): JC Latham Offensive Tackle Alabama
Derek Carr needs protection. The Saints' offensive line needs some work as well. Latham can give Carr some of the best protection. Additionally, Latham also has experience in the guard position as well. This is an easy pick for the Saints considering that division rival Falcons took the top defensive end earlier on.
15. Indianapolis Colts (9-8): Taliese Fuaga Offensive Tackle Oregon State
Quarterbacks stay upright when Fuaga is on the line. He never once gave up a sack in his career. That's important as Anthony Richardson will need top-tier protection as he returns from a season ending shoulder injury.
16. Seattle Seahawks (9-8): Dallas Turner Defensive End Alabama
The Seahawks are a quarterback away from being a top contender in the NFC. So naturally, they improved their defense as defense is what won them their first Super Bowl. Turner can do it all on the line. He can stop the running back and get to the quarterback. The NFC West quarterbacks will be put on notice with Turner hunting them down.