2024 NFL mock draft: 3-round Free Agency frenzy fallout

2024 NFL mock draft after the first week of NFL Free Agency
19) Los Angeles Rams: Troy Fautanu, OT, Washington
The Los Angeles Rams have been building an enviable offensive line this offseason, re-signing Kevin Dotson to a big deal and bringing in Jonah Jackson on a big-money deal from Detroit. That moves Steve Avila to the center position this offseason, and leaves some questions at tackle.
Alaric Jackson did a good job last year after it was clear that Joe Noteboom wasn’t the long-term solution, and the Rams rewarded him with a 2nd-round tender. Even with Jackson’s play last season, I’m not sure the Rams could justify passing on a player like Troy Fautanu, or any of the top tackle prospects if they present themselves here.
20) Pittsburgh Steelers: Ennis Rakestraw Jr., CB, Missouri
The Pittsburgh Steelers moved on from veteran Patrick Peterson this offseason, and Peterson was never really a true long-term option for them. Joey Porter Jr. looks like he’s going to be a staple at the cornerback position, and they brought back Donte Jackson in the trade involving Diontae Johnson, but could the cornerback position still be in focus here?
Getting Missouri’s Ennis Rakestraw Jr. could be that final missing piece for the Pittsburgh Steelers at the cornerback position, and would give them an enviable duo of young outside corners to build around.