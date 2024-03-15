2024 NFL mock draft: 3-round Free Agency frenzy fallout
2024 NFL mock draft after the first week of NFL Free Agency
21) Miami Dolphins: Byron Murphy, DL, Texas
The Miami Dolphins lost Christian Wilkins in free agency (Raiders), and they’re going to need to draft his replacement. The Dolphins don’t have anyone on the defensive line you’d be able to name off the top of your head right now. This is a team in desperate need of help there.
And their best edge players are coming off of major injuries.
A player like Byron Murphy might be more of a necessity than anything else for the Dolphins.
22) Philadelphia Eagles: Graham Barton, IOL, Duke
This is not just because the Eagles lost Jason Kelce this offseason, but because Howie Roseman historically invests in the trenches one way or another in the early rounds of the NFL Draft. We know we can expect Roseman to attack one of the two lines with this pick, and why would he not upgrade the offensive line after spending money at the running back spot for the first time pretty much ever?
Graham Barton played tackle at Duke but he has positional flexibility. With the Eagles having Cam Jurgens waiting in the wings, I think Barton could play either center or right guard for them, depending on where they envision Jurgens.