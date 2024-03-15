NFL Spin Zone
Fansided

2024 NFL mock draft: 3-round Free Agency frenzy fallout

2024 NFL mock draft after the first week of NFL Free Agency

By Sayre Bedinger

2024 NFL mock draft
2024 NFL mock draft / Kevin Sabitus/GettyImages
facebooktwitterreddit
Prev
11 of 26
Next

21) Miami Dolphins: Byron Murphy, DL, Texas

The Miami Dolphins lost Christian Wilkins in free agency (Raiders), and they’re going to need to draft his replacement. The Dolphins don’t have anyone on the defensive line you’d be able to name off the top of your head right now. This is a team in desperate need of help there.

And their best edge players are coming off of major injuries.

A player like Byron Murphy might be more of a necessity than anything else for the Dolphins.

22) Philadelphia Eagles: Graham Barton, IOL, Duke

This is not just because the Eagles lost Jason Kelce this offseason, but because Howie Roseman historically invests in the trenches one way or another in the early rounds of the NFL Draft. We know we can expect Roseman to attack one of the two lines with this pick, and why would he not upgrade the offensive line after spending money at the running back spot for the first time pretty much ever?

Graham Barton played tackle at Duke but he has positional flexibility. With the Eagles having Cam Jurgens waiting in the wings, I think Barton could play either center or right guard for them, depending on where they envision Jurgens.

Home/NFL Draft