2024 NFL mock draft: 3-round Free Agency frenzy fallout
2024 NFL mock draft after the first week of NFL Free Agency
25) Baltimore Ravens (from Packers): Jared Verse, EDGE, Florida State
I don’t think this is really a great spot for the Green Bay Packers, so they sell off the pick to the highest bidder for Florida State’s Jared Verse.
In this 2024 NFL mock draft scenario, that happens to be the Baltimore Ravens who seem to be going through one Band Aid option after another off the edge. Verse is a physical player at the edge position who may be just scratching the surface of what he can do. I think at this stage of round one, he would fit the bill of value for the Ravens and would be worth whatever mid-round pick would be required to move up.
26) Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Laiatu Latu, EDGE, UCLA
The Buccaneers have had an amazing free agency period, keeping the band together and even bringing back some old members, like safety Jordan Whitehead. It’s impressive what Jason Licht has been doing and adding a player like Laiatu Latu off the edge would be another stroke of mastery on his part.
The Bucs did have to say goodbye to Shaq Barrett this offseason, but they take advantage of the depth at other positions in this class by getting a possible top-15 overall player in Laiatu Latu here in the late first round. Latu has one of the most refined pass rush “plans” of any prospect you’ll see coming from the college level. He’s NFL-ready.