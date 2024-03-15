2024 NFL mock draft: 3-round Free Agency frenzy fallout
2024 NFL mock draft after the first week of NFL Free Agency
27) Arizona Cardinals (from Houston): Jer'Zhan Newton, DL, Illinois
Although the Arizona Cardinals were impressive last season in terms of the fight they showed under head coach Jonathan Gannon, they had a clear weakness on the defensive front. Upgrading this unit should be a priority all offseason for the Cardinals, who already added Bilal Nichols and Justin Jones to the defensive line.
Jonathan Gannon knows how important it’s going to be for him to bring pass rush in waves on the defensive front, and Jer’Zhan Newton is a player who would give them consistent pressure production from the 3T position.
28) Buffalo Bills: Brian Thomas Jr., WR, LSU
The loss of Gabe Davis is going to need to be addressed by the Buffalo Bills in the 2024 NFL Draft. We all saw how important he was to the Bills’ offense in big moments during their downfall in the NFL playoffs this past season.
Is Brian Thomas Jr. going to be able to come in and replace what Gabe Davis brought immediately? Maybe not, but his ability to line up inside the slot or on the outside and win vertically could give the Bills the secondary weapon at receiver they so desperately need. He has size, speed, hands, and he led the NCAA last season with 17 touchdowns. He’s a baller.