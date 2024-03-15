2024 NFL mock draft: 3-round Free Agency frenzy fallout
2024 NFL mock draft after the first week of NFL Free Agency
29) Detroit Lions: Chop Robinson, EDGE, Penn State
Anytime a guy draws a comparison to Micah Parsons, you should probably take notice. Although Chop Robinson went to Penn State, he’s not being compared to Parsons just for his affiliation to the Nittany Lions program. Robinson posted a 4.48 in the 40-yard dash, which is ridiculous for an edge player at 254 pounds.
He’s got elite athletic traits and the Detroit Lions will certainly fall in love with his tenacity and effort off the edge. He would give them another presence along with former 2nd overall pick Aidan Hutchinson.
30) Green Bay Packers (from Ravens): Edgerrin Cooper, LB, Texas A&M
The Green Bay Packers have been uncharacteristically aggressive in free agency, adding running back Josh Jacobs and safety Xavier McKinney. Maybe they would complete a tri-fecta of Crimson Tide players here with Kool-Aid McKinstry at the cornerback position, but I think new defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley is going to zero in on linebackers.
The Packers let go of De’Vondre Campbell, and they are in prime position right here in this pick slot to take whatever off-ball linebacker they want. General manager Brian Gutekunst has mandated elite athletes in the top 100 of the draft, and Edgerrin Cooper fits one of their biggest needs as well as their athletic threshold.