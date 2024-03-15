2024 NFL mock draft: 3-round Free Agency frenzy fallout
2024 NFL mock draft after the first week of NFL Free Agency
31) San Francisco 49ers: Ladd McConkey, WR, Georgia
The San Francisco 49ers mercifully save us all from the torment of Patrick Mahomes adding Ladd McConkey to his wide receiver crew.
McConkey may seem like a huge reach here, but he might be graded as a top-40 player overall and the 49ers can’t afford not to have a fully-stocked receiver room. In the event that Brandon Aiyuk isn’t with the Niners much longer, a player like McConkey who can separate and make plays in the open field would make a lot of sense.
The 49ers are a perfect fit for him.
32) Kansas City Chiefs: Tyler Guyton, OT, Oklahoma
It might be somewhat of a boring pick, but the Kansas City Chiefs aren’t going to let the offensive line be any type of issue. Will they finally move Jawaan Taylor to the left side, a move that was rumored when he signed last year?
Frankly, Tyler Guyton is the type of prospect who could slot on either side given his athletic traits, so maybe the Chiefs wouldn’t have to worry about moving Taylor to the left side. Guyton would take over at left tackle for veteran Donovan Smith, who made his intentions to leave Kansas City this offseason pretty clear.