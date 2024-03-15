2024 NFL mock draft: 3-round Free Agency frenzy fallout
2024 NFL mock draft after the first week of NFL Free Agency
2024 NFL mock draft: Round 2
33) Carolina Panthers: Darius Robinson, EDGE/DL, Missouri
After the Brian Burns trade, the Carolina Panthers need to continue to revamp their defensive front. Darius Robinson has positional flexibility and versatility, and could be an impact player from those variety of alignments from Day 1.
34) New England Patriots: Ricky Pearsall, WR, Florida
Ricky Pearsall is so talented as an athlete, and he’s ascended more than many other receivers in this pre-draft process. He’s got such a smooth game, and with his ability to make tough catches and create in the open field, he could be an ideal fit for the New England Patriots here in the early portion of round two.
35) Arizona Cardinals: Kool-Aid McKinstry, CB, Alabama
With three straight picks to open up this 2024 NFL mock draft, the Arizona Cardinals addressed three premium positions. Wide receiver first, then interior defensive line, and here cornerback. Kool-Aid McKinstry would step right into the starting lineup for Jonathan Gannon and is a nice value here in round two.
36) Washington Commanders: Malachi Corley, WR, Western Kentucky
Commanders GM Adam Peters knows the value of YAC stars. Although Malachi Corley isn’t unanimously considered a top-40 player, it would be shocking if certain teams with certain philosophies offensively didn’t prioritize him. Especially after what we saw last year from Puka Nacua, a player like Corley is so much more intriguing. He could be that “Deebo Samuel” type of player for Peters in Washington.