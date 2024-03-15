2024 NFL mock draft: 3-round Free Agency frenzy fallout
37) Los Angeles Chargers: Roman Wilson, WR, Michigan
At some point in every 2024 NFL mock draft, you should be looking out for Michigan players to the Los Angeles Chargers. There are about a thousand Michigan guys in this particular draft class, so it’s going to be hard to avoid. Jim Harbaugh gets his big-play receiver here, a replacement not just on paper for Mike Williams, but maybe eventually for Keenan Allen as the featured player in the passing attack. Roman Wilson doesn’t drop passes.
38) Tennessee Titans: Braden Fiske, DL, Florida State
You love to see teams with young quarterbacks doing fun things, and the Titans having Calvin Ridley to pair up with DeAndre Hopkins and Treylon Burks is fun. Not to mention, adding Tony Pollard to the mix with Tyjae Sharpe hopefully taking another step forward this year. But Tennessee’s defense needs some more dawgs, and Braden Fiske is exactly that. He blew up the NFL Combine and had consistent production the last four years at Florida State.
39) New York Giants: Bo Nix, QB, Oregon
Bo Nix could very well wind up going in the first round. Maybe higher than any of us really think. I like Nix and his game, and it’s just a matter of where the NFL views him. The New York Giants cannot be serious with Daniel Jones as the QB1. I refuse to believe they would pass on Nix or Michael Penix Jr. if presented with this opportunity.
40) Washington Commanders (from Chicago): Jordan Morgan, OT, Arizona
The Commanders just have needs all over the roster, as we’ve seen them attack free agency like an expansion franchise. When you’re in that position, you need to use premium draft assets on premium positions. They took a QB and WR already in this 2024 NFL mock draft, and here they get an athletic tackle option in Jordan Morgan.