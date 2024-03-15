2024 NFL mock draft: 3-round Free Agency frenzy fallout
2024 NFL mock draft after the first week of NFL Free Agency
41) Green Bay Packers (from N.Y. Jets): Cole Bishop, S, Utah
The Green Bay Packers added Xavier McKinney in a shocking free agent move, but they still have needs at the safety position with three guys hitting unrestricted free agency for them in 2024. Cole Bishop doesn’t often pop up in round two of mock drafts but the Packers have an athletic threshold that has to be met, and Bishop is a really good player. Maybe his stock will begin to rise…
42) Minnesota Vikings: Michael Penix Jr., QB, Washington
Just like Bo Nix, I’m not so sure we won’t see Penix in the first round of this year’s draft. Penix got huge news when his medicals came back clean at the NFL Combine, which hopefully will boost his stock substantially. The Vikings would be a fascinating landing spot for him, especially with all of the weapons they have at the skill positions. He might be set up in the best situation out of any QB in this mock draft.
43) Atlanta Falcons: Kamari Lassiter, CB, Georgia
The Atlanta Falcons go defense and keep it local here with Kamari Lassiter, who has inside-outside versatility at the cornerback position. The Falcons need to find as many ways as they can to get Kirk Cousins and that offense extra possessions, so having studs on the back end defensively will be essential.
44) Las Vegas Raiders: Maason Smith, DL, LSU
The Raiders may have a newfound strength on the roster with the defensive line adding Christian Wilkins. But the NFL Draft can be just as much about strengthening a strength as it is about filling needs to taking the best talent available. Maason Smith has size and outstanding athletic traits to continue adding to the Raiders’ talent up front defensively.