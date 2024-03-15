2024 NFL mock draft: 3-round Free Agency frenzy fallout
3) New England Patriots: Drake Maye, QB, North Carolina
The New England Patriots are entering a new era with Bill Belichick off to the TV world and Jerod Mayo set to take up his mantle as the new head coach. Mayo and the Patriots need a new franchise quarterback after shipping off former first-round pick Mac Jones to the Jacksonville Jaguars.
We did get a reunion in NFL free agency with the Patriots picking up veteran Jacoby Brissett, whose NFL career has now come full circle, but a quarterback is still to be expected at this pick. Will it be Drake Maye or the red hot JJ McCarthy? It feels right now like McCarthy might have a legitimate shot at being one of the top three picks in this draft.
For now, we’re playing it safe and projecting Maye.
4) Arizona Cardinals: Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, Ohio State
This pick is probably just becoming white noise in 2024 NFL mock draft scenarios, isn’t it? I mean, are the Arizona Cardinals in the “easiest” position in this draft?
They are committed to Kyler Murray, which is great for them. Because of that, I don’t know that there’s more of a no-brainer. Marvin Harrison Jr. has long been expected to be viewed as the top non-quarterback in this class. He feels like the safest pick in this draft.
The Cardinals had a similar scenario back in 2004 when Larry Fitzgerald came out of Pittsburgh. Harrison is going to make this team a lot better, and quickly.