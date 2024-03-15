2024 NFL mock draft: 3-round Free Agency frenzy fallout
2024 NFL mock draft after the first week of NFL Free Agency
45) New Orleans Saints (from Denver): Troy Franklin, WR, Oregon
With one of the selections they acquired in the Sean Payton trade with the Broncos, the Saints add Oregon playmaker Troy Franklin. They’ve got a budding star in Chris Olave already, but the loss (officially) of Mike Thomas has the Saints potentially back in the market for receiver help. Franklin is a big play waiting to happen.
46) Indianapolis Colts: Payton Wilson, LB, NC State
Nobody in the NFL prioritizes RAS (relative athletic score) quite like the Indianapolis Colts. After letting Shaquille Leonard leave during the middle of the 2023 season, there’s now a bit of a spotlight on the off-ball linebacker position for Indy. A player like NC State’s Payton Wilson – a whopping 9.81 on the RAS scale – will get the job done.
47) New York Giants (from Seattle): Zach Frazier, OL, West Virginia
Whether the Giants are sticking with Daniel Jones or going younger at quarterback, they are going to need to continue adding to the offensive line. Zach Frazier is one of the top centers in this year’s class but with John Michael Schmitz on the roster, Frazier could have positional flexibility on the interior. The Giants just signed Jon Runyan Jr. from the Packers to a big-money deal, so the flexibility may be center or left guard.
48) Jacksonville Jaguars: Xavier Worthy, WR, Texas
The Jacksonville Jaguars were trying to get Calvin Ridley back in NFL Free Agency even after signing Gabe Davis away from the Buffalo Bills. Although Xavier Worthy is not a one-for-one replacement for Ridley, he would add another dynamic at the receiver position for Jacksonville, and give them a cost-controlled option at that.