2024 NFL mock draft: 3-round Free Agency frenzy fallout

2024 NFL mock draft after the first week of NFL Free Agency
49) Cincinnati Bengals: Xavier Leggette, WR, South Carolina
Tee Higgins’ status is up in the air. It looks like Tyler Boyd could be close to leaving. The Bengals have some young receivers on the roster already, but I wouldn’t be surprised if one of their first two selections is spent on the position. You can’t mess around at this position when you have a quarterback like Joe Burrow under center. Xavier Leggette is a big-bodied target with after-the-catch abilities.
50) Philadelphia Eagles (from New Orleans): Mike Sainristil, CB, Michigan
Nobody loves a good slot cornerback more than Vic Fangio. Mike Sainristil might be the very best slot corner in this draft. You don’t often see slot guys go in the second round, but at the same time, you have to think of it as having three starting corners versus a guy “just” being a slot. Slot players are on the field 70 percent of the time in today’s NFL.
51) Pittsburgh Steelers: Kris Jenkins, DL, Michigan
The Pittsburgh Steelers took one of their own NFL legacy players last year in Joey Porter Jr., and here they pull the heartstrings of 90s kids once again by taking the son of former Panthers star Kris Jenkins, once one of the most feared defensive linemen in the NFL. Junior is not nearly the mountain of a man his father was, but he’s a quick, explosive, disruptive player on the defensive interior.
52) Los Angeles Rams: TJ Tampa, CB, Iowa State
The Los Angeles Rams will have to continue to do a little bit of retooling to the secondary this offseason. At the outside cornerback position, TJ Tampa is a really fun fit for them. He’s a physical presence at the position who really excels in zone coverage.