2024 NFL mock draft: 3-round Free Agency frenzy fallout
2024 NFL mock draft after the first week of NFL Free Agency
57) Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Christian Haynes, OL, UConn
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers just invested a bunch in Baker Mayfield and Mike Evans, so they’re going to have to make sure they have cost-effective options at the suddenly robust interior offensive line spots. Christian Haynes is really well-liked among the NFL Draft community and could be an instant plug-and-play at guard for the Bucs.
58) Green Bay Packers: Max Melton, CB, Rutgers
The Green Bay Packers aren’t going to be able to put all their eggs in the Eric Stokes basket this year. They need to load up on some cornerback options in this year’s draft, maybe as early as round one depending on who is available. Max Melton of Rutgers fits the Packers’ athletic wants and would get to play with his brother Bo, a Packers receiver.
59) Houston Texans: Ruke Orhorhoro, DL, Clemson
DeMeco Ryans knows from his time with the 49ers just how valuable it is to have a dominant defensive front. He and the Texans are certainly working toward building that with guys like Will Anderson Jr. and Danielle Hunter off the edge. But the interior defensive line could use a little more work and youth. The Texans lost Sheldon Rankins (Bengals) and Maliek Collins (49ers) already this offseason. Ruke Orhorhoro will be a menace in Ryans’ scheme.
60) Buffalo Bills: Marshawn Kneeland, EDGE, Western Michigan
The Buffalo Bills cut about 75 percent of their roster this season, so it’s hard to even know off the top of your head who’s playing for this team in 2024. All that matters for Bills fans is that Josh Allen hasn’t gone anywhere. Off the edge, Marshawn Kneeland would be a solid option here with the Bills losing Leonard Floyd, who had 10.5 sacks last season.