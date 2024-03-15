2024 NFL mock draft: 3-round Free Agency frenzy fallout
2024 NFL mock draft after the first week of NFL Free Agency
61) Detroit Lions: Ja'Lynn Polk, WR, Washington
If the Detroit Lions lose Josh Reynolds at some point this offseason, perhaps they’ll just look to Jameson Williams to pick up the slack. But I think regardless, this is a team that utilizes so many players at receiver throughout the course of a season that a guy like Ja’Lynn Polk could make sense if on the board here. He has the kind of toughness as a player I think the Lions will admire.
62) Baltimore Ravens: Kingsley Suamataia, OT, BYU
When in doubt, take an offensive lineman who may be valued 15-20 spots higher than this. Kingsley Suamataia may have right tackle/left tackle flexibility at the next level, and the Ravens may just call on him to start from Day 1 with Morgan Moses being traded to the Jets and Daniel Faalele currently projected to slide in at right tackle.
63) San Francisco 49ers: Kiran Amegadjie, OT, Yale
There are a few NFL teams that I think would be great for Kiran Amegadjie in this year’s draft, and they’re all part of the Shanahan coaching tree. Amegadjie needs good coaching to maximize his potential at the next level, and the 49ers have done well developing offensive linemen. Plus, he’d be able to learn from Trent Williams.
64) Kansas City Chiefs: Cam Hart, CB, Notre Dame
Even if the Chiefs don’t trade L’Jarius Sneed this year, they’re going to need to start planning for the future. Cam Hart has a fascinating 6-foot-3 frame at the cornerback position and could have similar positional flexibility early on like we saw from Sneed when the Chiefs first picked him up.