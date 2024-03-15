2024 NFL mock draft: 3-round Free Agency frenzy fallout
2024 NFL mock draft after the first week of NFL Free Agency
2024 NFL mock draft Round 3
For the third round of this 2024 NFL mock draft, we will highlight some of the most interesting picks and fits as opposed to evaluating every selection. For most teams, you’re hopefully not exactly drafting for need in round three but looking for instant contributors and guys who could ideally start by year two.
65) Carolina Panthers: Jermaine Burton, WR, Alabama
We start off with a bang, reuniting Bryce Young with one of his old teammates at Alabama. Jermaine Burton is a vertical threat who can take the top off of defenses and offer some variance to what the Panthers currently have with their possession-type receivers.
66) Arizona Cardinals: Chris Braswell, EDGE, Alabama
67) Washington Commanders: Bralen Trice, EDGE, Washington
68) New England Patriots: Ja'Tavion Sanders, TE, Texas
69) Los Angeles Chargers: Theo Johnson, TE, Penn State
70) New York Giants: Patrick Paul, OT, Houston
71) Arizona Cardinals (from Tennessee): Trey Benson, RB, Florida State
72) New York Jets: Blake Fisher, OT, Notre Dame
73) Detroit Lions (from Minnesota): Cooper Beebe, IOL, Kansas State
74) Atlanta Falcons: Adisa Isaac, EDGE, Penn State
75) Chicago Bears: Brenden Rice, WR, USC
Just as we saw earlier in the third round, the Carolina Panthers teamed up their young QB with a familiar face. Could the Chicago Bears ultimately do the same? Adding Brenden Rice out of USC could make sense at this particular juncture of the draft and give Caleb Williams a familiar face to throw the ball to. Brenden Rice is also the son of NFL legend Jerry Rice, so this would be a cool legacy pick for Chicago.
76) Denver Broncos: Jalen McMillan, WR, Washington
After trading away Jerry Jeudy, the Denver Broncos sent signals that they are going to overhaul the wide receiver position a little bit. With so many big guys on the team (Courtland Sutton, Tim Patrick, Lil’Jordan Humphrey) as well as a speedster in Marvin Mims, a player like Jalen McMillan who knows how to get open, is tough, and creates after the catch could be perfect.
77) Las Vegas Raiders: Jonathon Brooks, RB, Texas
After moving on from Josh Jacobs in NFL Free Agency, we obviously expect the Las Vegas Raiders to roll with Zamir White as their RB1, and he had an impressive finish to the 2023 season. But the value of someone like Jonathon Brooks here in round three can’t be ignored. Brooks could end up being a steal for the Raiders at this pick slot.