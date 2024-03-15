2024 NFL mock draft: 3-round Free Agency frenzy fallout
2024 NFL mock draft after the first week of NFL Free Agency
83) Los Angeles Rams: Spencer Rattler, QB, South Carolina
This is rapidly becoming one of my favorite selections to predict in 2024 NFL mock draft scenarios. I am not sure what the future holds for Stetson Bennett, but I could see the Rams moving off of him completely with so many question marks. They need/want a QB in waiting behind Matthew Stafford and Rattler has been impressive. We may have to start putting him in the 2nd round of these exercises.
84) Pittsburgh Steelers: Devontez Walker, WR, North Carolina
85) Cleveland Browns: Blake Corum, RB, Michigan
With Nick Chubb coming off of a season-ending injury, the Browns need to add to their running back stable. I don’t think veteran Kareem Hunt is going to be the answer again this year, but with the Browns reloading for another run at the AFC North, a player with the kind of toughness and big game experience like Blake Corum could be an ideal pickup.
86) Houston Texans (from Philadelphia): Kris Abrams-Draine, DB, Missouri
87) Dallas Cowboys: Jaylen Wright, RB, Tennessee
88) Green Bay Packers: Braelon Allen, RB, Wisconsin
The Green Bay Packers let go of both Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon this offseason, so they are going to have a completely new-look backfield. Their depth was tested tremendously in 2023, and the way the players performed has led us to the point at which we find ourselves today. The Packers paid big money for Josh Jacobs, and here they get Braelon Allen, a local product who has the type of size and speed to spell Jacobs.
89) Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Khyree Jackson, CB, Oregon
90) Arizona Cardinals (from Houston): Christian Mahogany, OL, Boston College
91) Green Bay Packers (from Buffalo): Elijah Jones, CB, Boston College
92) Detroit Lions: Kam Kinchens, S, Miami
93) Baltimore Ravens: Dominick Puni, OL, Kansas
94) San Francisco 49ers: Austin Booker, EDGE, Kansas
95) Kansas City Chiefs: Jonah Elliss, EDGE, Utah
96) Jacksonville Jaguars: Brandon Dorlus, EDGE/DL, Oregon
97) Philadelphia Eagles: Jeremiah Trotter Jr., LB, Clemson
Nobody can get mad at a good legacy pick. For many years, Jeremiah Trotter was synonymous with the Philadelphia Eagles. In this scenario, he’d get to watch his son play for them. Trotter was a four-time Pro Bowl selection with the Eagles and racked up over 900 career tackles. His son projects as a tackling machine at the next level as well.