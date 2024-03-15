2024 NFL mock draft: 3-round Free Agency frenzy fallout
5) Los Angeles Chargers: Joe Alt, OT, Notre Dame
The Los Angeles Chargers will have some of the best intel on Joe Alt of any team in the NFL considering their new defensive line coach – Mike Elston – coached at Notre Dame from 2010-2021. Although Elston coached the defensive line, he held a number of other roles for the Irish including recruiting coordinator in 2021, which was Alt’s recruiting class.
Needless to say, the Chargers have the need for a tackle opposite Rashawn Slater, and they are in a perfect position here to grab a player they will have a clearer idea of than most other (non-Michigan) players in this draft.
6) New York Giants: Rome Odunze, WR, Washington
The New York Giants seem to still be building around Daniel Jones, although they brought in Drew Lock as another option. This is a Giants team that’s going to be desperate for help at the offensive skill positions. They just let Saquon Barkley leave for the Philadelphia Eagles in NFL free agency and this team doesn’t really have a true WR1 on the roster.
Rome Odunze is the total package at the position. He’s got the size, athleticism, catch radius, strong hands, and production to be a 150-target player as a rookie.