2024 NFL mock draft: 3-round Free Agency frenzy fallout
2024 NFL mock draft after the first week of NFL Free Agency
7) Denver Broncos (from Titans): JJ McCarthy, QB, Michigan
The Denver Broncos have sort of backed themselves into a quarterback corner whether they like it or not. Almost every other QB-needy team has made some kind of addition at the position this offseason except the Denver Broncos. The Broncos brought in Jarrett Stidham in 2023 as a free agent, but are they really going to roll with him at the start of the year?
Maybe.
JJ McCarthy is an intriguing prospect. There are some people who believe he’s a “system” quarterback and not someone you’re going to be able to rely on to truly elevate the team around him, and there are some who believe he has untapped potential that will be realized at the next level.
Will Sean Payton fall in love with a quarterback enough to make a bold move up the board for him? If McCarthy falls to this point, it’s possible we could see it.
8) Atlanta Falcons: Malik Nabers, WR, LSU
The Atlanta Falcons have to be all-in on Kirk Cousins for the remainder of the offseason. Yes, they’ve become a bit addicted to taking offensive skill players in the early rounds of the NFL Draft, but that doesn’t have to change now.
The opportunity for the Falcons to not only sign Kirk Cousins as their quarterback but to give him a group of skill players including Kyle Pitts, Drake London, Bijan Robinson, and Malik Nabers?
It’s not so much a luxury as it would be a necessity to pull the trigger on Nabers here. This would give the Falcons an enviable core of young offensive skill players to truly make a run with Cousins now on board for the next handful of years.